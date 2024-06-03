Died at 41
William and Kate mourn the loss of rugby legend Burrow
Prince William and Princess Kate are deeply saddened by the death of rugby legend Rob Burrow. In a moving message, the heir to the British throne also remembered the "great heart" of the sportsman, who suffered from motor neurone disease, on behalf of his wife.
PBurrow, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2019, was a tireless campaigner for research and treatment of this terrible disease. On Sunday, at the age of just 41, he lost his battle against the progressive muscle wasting that the disease brings.
Prince William, whose wife Kate is currently undergoing chemotherapy, reacted with great sadness to the news on Twitter.
"A big heart"
"Rob Burrow, a rugby league legend, had a big heart. He taught us: 'In a world of adversity, we must dare to dream'," William wrote in his personal message.
"Sending our love"
The Prince and his wife Kate expressed their deepest sympathies to Burrow's wife Lindsey and their three children.
"Catherine and I send our love to Lindsey, Jackson, Maya and Macy," William continued, signing the message with his initials "W". This means that William wrote the message himself.
Honors from the royal family
In recognition of his outstanding rugby career and his tireless efforts to combat motor neurone disease, Rob Burrow was awarded the title of Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) by the Royal Household in 2021. In January 2024, he was made a Commander of the British Empire (CBE) by William.
Burrow's commitment to the fight against motor neurone disease (MND) inspired people around the world. He was a role model of strength, courage and optimism, and his death is an immense loss to the world of sport and beyond.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
