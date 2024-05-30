Also on the road
Lancia HF: reviving the rally legend
In the 80s and 90s, Lancia's rally icons bore the abbreviation HF. This is now being revived with sporty production cars and even a rally car.
Lancia wants to return to rallying with the sporty HF label. Lancia will be offering the new Ypsilon as the Rally 4 HF especially for the Rally4 category for young drivers.
This will be equipped with a 1.2-liter turbocharged petrol engine with 212 hp in combination with a five-speed manual gearbox and mechanical limited slip differential on the front drive axle. A launch for the 2025 rally season seems likely. No prices for the future racing car have been announced.
Lancia has been announcing a comeback for the former HF sports label for some time. The first representative will be the HF version of the all-electric Ypsilon, which will be launched in May 2025 and can sprint from a standstill to 100 km/h in less than six seconds with 177 kW/240 hp.
The nippy small car is the harbinger of a family of high-performance vehicles. In future, there will be an HF version of all new model series of the brand, including the new editions of the Gamma and Delta, which will bear the historic logo with the red elephant.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.