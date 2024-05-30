Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Also on the road

Lancia HF: reviving the rally legend

Nachrichten
30.05.2024 10:30

In the 80s and 90s, Lancia's rally icons bore the abbreviation HF. This is now being revived with sporty production cars and even a rally car.

comment0 Kommentare

Lancia wants to return to rallying with the sporty HF label. Lancia will be offering the new Ypsilon as the Rally 4 HF especially for the Rally4 category for young drivers.

This will be equipped with a 1.2-liter turbocharged petrol engine with 212 hp in combination with a five-speed manual gearbox and mechanical limited slip differential on the front drive axle. A launch for the 2025 rally season seems likely. No prices for the future racing car have been announced.

(Bild: Lancia)
(Bild: Lancia)

Lancia has been announcing a comeback for the former HF sports label for some time. The first representative will be the HF version of the all-electric Ypsilon, which will be launched in May 2025 and can sprint from a standstill to 100 km/h in less than six seconds with 177 kW/240 hp.

(Bild: Lancia)
(Bild: Lancia)
(Bild: Lancia)
(Bild: Lancia)

The nippy small car is the harbinger of a family of high-performance vehicles. In future, there will be an HF version of all new model series of the brand, including the new editions of the Gamma and Delta, which will bear the historic logo with the red elephant.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf