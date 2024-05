“A dream would come true for all of us”

"I saw it right from the start: This player soaks up everything." When you talk to coach Ernst Lottermoser about outgoing Rapid kicker Marco Grüll, the Pongau native's eyes light up. The now former Rapid player first came across his mentor at LAZ at the age of ten. He had already noticed the special attitude of the now 25-year-old back then. "This drive for the top was already evident. Marco never questioned anything, he always wanted more and to constantly improve," says Lottermoser.