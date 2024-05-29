In most cases, missing persons are minors

Information on the environment investigated

Stefan Mayer, Head of the Competence Center for Missing Persons, explains how the investigations in such cases work: "In addition to routine investigations into whether an accident has already been registered and checks at the home address, information is gathered on the environment, living conditions and habits as well as the external circumstances of the disappearance." If a child or an elderly, frail person goes missing, the search is started immediately - for example with helicopters, search dogs or aid organizations such as mountain or water rescue.