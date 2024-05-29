Not all solved
In most cases, missing persons are minors
It is often hours or even days of uncertainty when a person is reported missing. If it is a child or an elderly person, the search is started immediately. However, not all missing persons cases can be solved.
Silina is back! The 13-year-old had previously spent two weeks in hiding with her boyfriend (17) in neighboring Lower Austria. Those responsible for her socio-educational residential facility had reported her missing. This is not an isolated case: three quarters of all missing persons reports involve minors who run away from care facilities.
1500 reports of missing persons
In fact, eight out of ten reports of missing persons in Upper Austria last year concerned children and young people, as a "Krone" inquiry to the Federal Criminal Police Office shows. According to this, 14 to 18-year-olds were reported missing in around 850 cases, 350 of which were children. In total, there were around 1500 reports of missing persons.
Information on the environment investigated
Stefan Mayer, Head of the Competence Center for Missing Persons, explains how the investigations in such cases work: "In addition to routine investigations into whether an accident has already been registered and checks at the home address, information is gathered on the environment, living conditions and habits as well as the external circumstances of the disappearance." If a child or an elderly, frail person goes missing, the search is started immediately - for example with helicopters, search dogs or aid organizations such as mountain or water rescue.
The clearance rate is around 99 percent. However, not all reports are solved. Four cases from the previous year are still unsolved in Upper Austria - such as that of Christa P.: The 54-year-old woman from Linz disappeared last October - so far without a trace.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.