For the Olympics! Nadal will probably forgo Wimbledon

Defeat taken sportingly

The 14-time tournament winner was eliminated in the first round for the first time in his 19th French Open appearance. As Nadal is currently planning to end his glorious career at the end of the season, it is likely to be his last appearance at his favorite tournament, which he has shaped like no other for almost two decades. Nadal, who only made his comeback on the tour in mid-April and entered the French Open unseeded for the first time due to various injuries, took his first-round exit in a sporting manner.