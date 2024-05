Hasenhüttl: “Dream big enough, it’s possible!”

"Dream big enough, anything is possible!", Wolfsburg coach Ralph Hasenhüttl advises the young players of the "Volkswagen Junior Masters" 2024 in this video. After winning the double, SK Sturm Graz also secured victory at the aforementioned Junior Masters. The twelfth edition of Austria's largest youth tournament, which is aimed at children under the age of 13 and kicked off last fall with two qualifying tournaments, was decided on Saturday in Grödig. Here (in the video above) you can see the highlights - including words from Hasenhüttl, Viktoria Schnaderbeck and Julian Baumgartlinger.