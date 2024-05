Two prison guards soon to become public prosecutors or judges

The Austrian Association of Judges is calling for more than 100 additional posts because the number of cases in the courts has been rising sharply for some time. There are already promising candidates for two of them: Thomas H. and Michael P., both 34 years old, are following a particularly remarkable path in the judiciary. H. was a prison guard at Josefstadt prison for eleven years, while his colleague spent five years in Simmering and three years in Gerasdorf working directly with prisoners.