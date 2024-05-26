Multi-talented and muscular: Lenny Kravitz is 60

Becoming a musician thanks to Jackson 5

Kravitz was born in New York City in 1964 and grew up in a creative environment. His father, television producer Sy Kravitz, and his mother, actress Roxie Roker, encouraged his musical development from an early age. He can still clearly remember his first musical experience. "I must have been around five years old. I already knew that I loved music. My dad took me to a Jackson 5 show. I came back and was completely changed. I knew: this is what I want to do," says Kravitz.