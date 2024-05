Papua New Guinea: At least 100 people killed in landslide

Difficult terrain for rescue teams

The local news site JB143 PNG spoke of "catastrophic destruction" on Facebook. So far, it is not certain how many people have been buried. "The full extent of the death toll is not yet known," it said. Rescue teams are struggling to reach the region due to the difficult terrain and the huge scale of the landslide. The landslide also affected the Porgera gold mine, one of the largest gold mines in the world.