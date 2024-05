Bitter inheritance dispute threatens the future of the Mayrhofalm

"If my mother found out about all this, she would be spinning in her grave," says Peter Seidl. The Werfenwenger, whose hard work on the mountain is plain to see, no longer knows what to do. For years, he has managed the Mayrhofalm, including the bar and the livestock of the communal hut on the Mitterbergalpe in Werfenweng. Now, all of a sudden, after all these years, this is supposed to be over.