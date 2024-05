Graz researchers record rapid extinction of species

A new Europe-wide database recently caused a stir: Biodiversity on green spaces is declining rapidly - even in Austria, well-known plants such as the margarite and meadow sage are disappearing from meadows. "Insect species are also declining dramatically, although they are very important as the basis of the food chain," says Manuela Hirschmugl. Why does she know this? Hirschmugl conducts research into biodiversity monitoring for Joanneum Research and the University of Graz - namely from the air.