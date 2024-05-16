Cost explosion in Vorarlberg rescue services

The Court of Audit notes that the Red Cross, for example, has taken measures to maintain the number of volunteer hours. However, the report states that it is not possible to say to what extent these are effective. In addition to a review in this regard, the introduction of a digital booking portal for ambulance transports is welcomed. It should also be checked whether it really has to be traditional ambulance transport every time. On-site treatment and alternative transport service providers would be conceivable for the LRH.