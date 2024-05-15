Mega fraud: “Fake president” awaits verdict

The real boss knew nothing

He is accused of defrauding the Upper Austrian aviation supplier FACC alone of over 52 million euros with the so-called "CEO fraud". Two Styrian companies are also among the victims. How did it work? The company's financial officer received an e-mail, apparently from the boss (CEO) himself, urging him to transfer the money quickly. Once the money has been transferred, it is immediately transferred to hundreds of other accounts. The real boss knows nothing. The money is gone.