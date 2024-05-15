Trial in Graz
Mega fraud: “Fake president” awaits verdict
A Tunisian-born man who allegedly defrauded international companies of millions of euros with unknown accomplices was once again on trial in Graz on Wednesday. The "fake president" has already spent five years in custody. Now a verdict is to be reached.
Back in October 2022, a Tunisian-born man living in Israel was sentenced to nine years' imprisonment for commercial fraud, money laundering and criminal association: Almost 60 million euros. However, the trial had to be repeated. The defendant spent five years in pre-trial detention and was released on bond in the spring. Wednesday was the final day.
"My wife sends pocket money"
"What do you actually do all day long now?" Judge Barbara Schwarz asked the man after his long time in prison. "I study Talmud in a Talmud center," he explained. To explain: the Talmud is one of the most important written works of Judaism. "And what do you do for a living?" the chairwoman wanted to know. "My wife sends me 1000 euros pocket money and pays my rent," said the defendant.
The real boss knew nothing
He is accused of defrauding the Upper Austrian aviation supplier FACC alone of over 52 million euros with the so-called "CEO fraud". Two Styrian companies are also among the victims. How did it work? The company's financial officer received an e-mail, apparently from the boss (CEO) himself, urging him to transfer the money quickly. Once the money has been transferred, it is immediately transferred to hundreds of other accounts. The real boss knows nothing. The money is gone.
"Not a cent received"
The 65-year-old's defense lawyer emphasized that his client did not receive a single cent of the millions. "Those who pocketed the money are not sitting here." - "Yes, someone else should be sitting here," the defendant also grumbled. "But you should be sitting here too, shouldn't you," the judge interjected. "Yes, yes," the Tunisian shrugged his shoulders. "That's how it is in many trials," said the judge.
The jury senate has yet to reach a verdict.
