Safety at risk

Strict rules in the fight against scooter chaos

Nachrichten
14.05.2024 11:00

Wiener Neustadt wants to improve e-scooter rental with a newly drawn up contract. In the past, recklessly parked vehicles have caused chaos in many places.

comment0 Kommentare

Because rental scooters have increasingly become a safety risk in Wiener Neustadt, the city has now taken tough action. The contract with the current operator has been terminated and a new one drawn up. "Krone readers know the background: More and more vehicles were being recklessly parked on sidewalks or in front of driveways, where they were becoming a dangerous obstacle, especially for older people or mothers with baby carriages.

New rules for rental scooters: Councillor Franz Dinhobl, Mayor Klaus Schneeberger, Deputy Mayor Rainer Spenger and Councillor Philipp Gerstenmayer (from left). (Bild: Stadt Wiener Neustadt/Weller)
New rules for rental scooters: Councillor Franz Dinhobl, Mayor Klaus Schneeberger, Deputy Mayor Rainer Spenger and Councillor Philipp Gerstenmayer (from left).
(Bild: Stadt Wiener Neustadt/Weller)

Parking spaces and a ban system
To prevent this, the rental service launched in 2021 is now being regulated much more strictly. The town hall has drawn up parking areas for the city center where only bikes can be borrowed and returned. Outside of these areas, a prohibition system is to eliminate the chaos. This is intended to prevent scooters from simply being left on sidewalks or in crossing areas. In addition, the number of e-scooters will be reduced from the current 200 to 180.

At the same time, the operator "Bird" will be obliged to name a contact person for complaints from the public who can be contacted if necessary. In addition, "Bird" must pay a deposit of 8,000 euros. If the operators do not remove incorrectly parked scooters within five hours, the city will do so and deduct 200 euros. "Bird" has also lost the exclusive right to operate, and other providers can also apply.

"We had to ensure continued safe use and therefore draw up new regulations," explains Mayor Klaus Schneeberger.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Thomas Werth
Thomas Werth
