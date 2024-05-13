No more intoxication
Researchers have developed a gel that breaks down alcohol
Researchers at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH) in Zurich have developed a gel that breaks down alcohol in the gastrointestinal tract and could therefore reduce the harmful and intoxicating effects of alcohol in humans. The agent has already been successfully tested on mice.
"Our technology could offer a novel solution in the fight against the global problem of alcohol abuse," said study leader Raffaele Mezzenga on Monday. When alcohol is consumed, it enters the stomach and intestines, where it is absorbed into the bloodstream and then transported to the liver. This is where most of the alcohol is broken down. The liver contains enzymes that convert alcohol into various substances, in particular into so-called acetaldehyde and then further into acetic acid. This intermediate product is toxic and destroys the liver. It is precisely the production of acetaldehyde that is prevented by the gel.
Timing of administration is crucial
However, the timing is crucial, as the scientist warns: "But if the alcohol is already in the blood, it's too late." The researchers see various areas of application for the gel. According to Mezzenga, it is interesting for people who do not want to give up alcohol, but do not want to burden their body and are not interested in the intoxicating effect of alcohol. For example, you could use it to drink a few glasses of alcohol and still drive home safely.
Gel kept mice sober
"We have shown in animal experiments that the use of our gel in combination with alcohol gives mice a behavior that is similar to that of sober mice: they are more alert and attentive," explained Mezzenga. "We therefore also expect the gel to have a positive effect on alleviating hangover symptoms." Above all, however, the gel should help to minimize alcohol-related deaths.
In addition to a lower blood alcohol level, the mice that were regularly given alcohol for ten days also showed less weight loss, less liver damage and better blood values thanks to the gel. Other organs such as the spleen or intestine as well as the tissue of the mice also showed significantly less alcohol-related damage.
The gel consists of a whey protein that is a by-product of cheese production. This was boiled for several hours to form long, thin fibers, as the ETH explained in a press release on the study. If salt and water are then added as a solvent, the fibers cross-link to form a gel. The researchers then added iron, glucose and gold to the gel. This triggers a multi-stage cascade of reactions that ultimately converts alcohol into acetic acid.
