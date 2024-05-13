Researchers have developed a gel that breaks down alcohol

"Our technology could offer a novel solution in the fight against the global problem of alcohol abuse," said study leader Raffaele Mezzenga on Monday. When alcohol is consumed, it enters the stomach and intestines, where it is absorbed into the bloodstream and then transported to the liver. This is where most of the alcohol is broken down. The liver contains enzymes that convert alcohol into various substances, in particular into so-called acetaldehyde and then further into acetic acid. This intermediate product is toxic and destroys the liver. It is precisely the production of acetaldehyde that is prevented by the gel.