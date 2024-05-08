Massively worsened
Poverty causes mental health problems in children
Since the pandemic, mental illness among children and young people has risen sharply. The situation is worsening due to inflation. A new campaign and measures are intended to counteract this.
Since the pandemic, mental illness among children and young people has been on the rise. This worrying trend has been given a new boost by the current price rises and the associated financially strained situation in many families. "The situation has deteriorated massively. We hope that this is a wave and not a permanent situation," says Ewald Lochner, Coordinator for Psychiatry, Addiction and Drug Issues for the City of Vienna.
The situation has deteriorated massively. We hope that this is a wave and not a permanent situation.
Ewald Lochner, Koordinator für Psychiatrie, Sucht- und Drogenfragen der Stadt Wien
Removing taboos by talking
This is why the City of Vienna is now expanding its psychosocial measures for young people under the motto "#talkaboutit". Above all, too little is said about the problem. To change this, they now want to get "influencers" on board.
Own app as a pilot project
In addition, a pilot project is now being launched with MedUni Vienna for a digital, central platform including a web portal and mobile app for treatment, care and several self-help tools for those affected. This will give patients themselves a better overview and enable carers to provide them with better support. From July 1, an additional hotline (number to be announced) will also be activated for children and young people. The service is financed by the city and the health insurance fund.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.