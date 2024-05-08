Poverty causes mental health problems in children

Own app as a pilot project

In addition, a pilot project is now being launched with MedUni Vienna for a digital, central platform including a web portal and mobile app for treatment, care and several self-help tools for those affected. This will give patients themselves a better overview and enable carers to provide them with better support. From July 1, an additional hotline (number to be announced) will also be activated for children and young people. The service is financed by the city and the health insurance fund.