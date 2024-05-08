Vorteilswelt
Massively worsened

Poverty causes mental health problems in children

Nachrichten
08.05.2024 16:01

Since the pandemic, mental illness among children and young people has risen sharply. The situation is worsening due to inflation. A new campaign and measures are intended to counteract this.

comment0 Kommentare

Since the pandemic, mental illness among children and young people has been on the rise. This worrying trend has been given a new boost by the current price rises and the associated financially strained situation in many families. "The situation has deteriorated massively. We hope that this is a wave and not a permanent situation," says Ewald Lochner, Coordinator for Psychiatry, Addiction and Drug Issues for the City of Vienna.

Zitat Icon

The situation has deteriorated massively. We hope that this is a wave and not a permanent situation.

Ewald Lochner, Koordinator für Psychiatrie, Sucht- und Drogenfragen der Stadt Wien

Removing taboos by talking
This is why the City of Vienna is now expanding its psychosocial measures for young people under the motto "#talkaboutit". Above all, too little is said about the problem. To change this, they now want to get "influencers" on board.

Own app as a pilot project
In addition, a pilot project is now being launched with MedUni Vienna for a digital, central platform including a web portal and mobile app for treatment, care and several self-help tools for those affected. This will give patients themselves a better overview and enable carers to provide them with better support. From July 1, an additional hotline (number to be announced) will also be activated for children and young people. The service is financed by the city and the health insurance fund.

Philipp Stewart
Philipp Stewart
