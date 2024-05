May 1st was a turbulent day in Carinthia. The police had to be called out because of several drunks, and also because of a catfight - but between two men - in Moosburg. A 50-year-old man and his brother (48) got into an argument at home. It escalated and the 50-year-old punched his brother in the face and pulled his hair. "The 48-year-old did not give in, grabbed his genitals and squeezed tightly," the police said.