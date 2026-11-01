Spaniard Triumphs
Alcaraz Crowned King of Vienna for the First Time
It worked on the second try! Five years after his first appearance in Vienna, Carlos Alcaraz has won the Erste Bank Open. On Sunday, the Spaniard defeated Australian Alex de Minaur 6-1, 6-4 in front of a sold-out crowd at the Stadthalle.
Four matches on his way to the final, without dropping a single set. As the heavy favorite, Alcaraz marched into the Vienna Stadthalle at 2 p.m. to thunderous applause. Facing him: Alex de Minaur, the world No. 10 and by no means to be underestimated—after all, he had sent home the future No. 1, Alexander Zverev, the day before.
Alcaraz Takes First Set in a Flash
Alcaraz got off to the better start; after falling behind 0:40, the 23-year-old immediately took the lead with his first break and also broke his opponent’s second service game. After another break, Alcaraz confidently won the first set 6-1 in 36 minutes.
The Spaniard also got off to a blistering start in the second set, taking the first game to love with an ace; De Minaur, however, put up more resistance afterward and initially held his serve cleanly. With the score at 5–4 in favor of the Spaniard, the favorite finally secured the decisive break after one hour and 27 minutes to win the match in two sets and claim his first title in Vienna.
“It’s extremely tough to play against you”
“Congratulations to Carlos—what a strong comeback to the tour! But I have to say one thing: It’s extremely tough to play against you,” said De Minaur, proving himself a gracious loser, before thanking the crowd, the ball kids, and his team.
“Alex, you’ve made great strides; I enjoy watching you play tennis—keep it up,” Alcaraz also tipped his hat to his opponent in the final. “It was a great week for us. We had a wonderful time on the court and, above all, off the court. Playing here was the best decision,” the fans can surely hope to see the Spaniard take the court in Vienna again in the future.
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