German Super Election Day
A Fateful Day for Chancellor Merz ++ Mosque Serves as Polling Place
State elections took place on Sunday in the German states of Berlin and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. Following the elections in Saxony-Anhalt, initial projections indicate that the CDU has once again suffered two major setbacks. krone.at is providing live updates for you!
The first projections:
The most important points at a glance:
- According to initial projections, Die Linke has taken first place in Berlin. In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, however, the AfD is currently in first place, just ahead of the SPD.
- The CDU has suffered two major setbacks. In Berlin, it has slipped to second place, and in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, its entry into the state parliament is even in jeopardy.
- Chancellor Friedrich Merz has already issued a statement. He said he takes responsibility for the poor results but intends to continue as chancellor and CDU leader.
Live updates on the elections:
On Sunday, elections for the Berlin House of Representatives will be held. According to polls, The Left and the CDU are in a neck-and-neck race for first place. The AfD stands at 18 percent; the other parties refuse to form a coalition with it.
In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Minister President Manuela Schwesig’s SPD is narrowly ahead of the AfD with 37 percent to 36 percent. The Left is at nine percent, and the CDU at six percent. The Greens (5 percent) and the BSW (4 percent) are on tenterhooks over whether they will make it into the state parliament.
Depending on how the CDU fares, the debate over the political future of party leader and Chancellor Friedrich Merz could gain momentum once again. For days now, there has been debate over whether he can hold on to his position. Merz has invited the CDU executive committee to the party headquarters in Berlin on Sunday evening.
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read the original article here.
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