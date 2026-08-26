After the Miracle of Linz
Champions League: These Opponents Await LASK
Following the miracle in Linz, LASK is now setting its sights on Monte Carlo. The draw for the Champions League group stage will take place there on Thursday. Several high-profile opponents await the Austrian champions.
Europe’s soccer elite gathers at the Grimaldo Forum in Monaco, where excitement builds anew every year. On Thursday evening (6 p.m./live on the sportkrone.at live ticker), the draw for the Champions League group stage will determine the eight opponents for Austria’s champion, LASK.
LASK in Pot Four
The European soccer governing body will release further details, such as the composition of the draw pots, on Thursday morning at 8:30 a.m. So far, 32 teams have been confirmed; the final four spots will be decided on Wednesday evening. Already confirmed: LASK will be drawn from PotFour.
Here is the current breakdown of the draw pots:
Kühbauer Has No Preferred Opponent
“We’ll be the underdogs,” coach Didi Kühbauer made clear after the heroic 5-1 victory over Celtic Glasgow. He has no preferred opponent. “We’ll take whatever comes our way anyway. And if Real Madrid is in the mix, wonderful. I mean, we’re not going to win the Champions League—that much is certain. But we want to enjoy these games with the fans.”
The Rules
Only the club names are drawn in the draw; the eight opponents are then assigned by software. Each team receives two opponents from each of the four pots—four home games, four away. Two restrictions apply: Clubs from the same association cannot be drawn against each other. No team will face more than two opponents from the same country.
Kickoff on September 8
The group stage begins on September 8, with the first matchday running from Tuesday through Thursday. The group stage concludes on January 27 with 18 matches played simultaneously. The top eight teams advance directly to the round of 16, while teams ranked 9th through 24th compete in playoffs for the remaining eight spots. The final will take place on June 5, 2027, at the Estadio Metropolitano in Madrid.
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