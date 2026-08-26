“Unbelievable!” Pure Ecstasy After the Miracle in Linz

A blunder and a quick goal by Ljubicic turned the tide

But the 1-1 equalizer by Moses Usor following a major Celtic blunder brought the Athletiker back into the game. “At halftime, we said, ‘We’re not losing this game today,’” said the successful coach, for whom Robert Ljubicic’s quick goal after the break was a game-changer. “After the 2–1, they played great; Celtic was nowhere to be seen. The 4-1 score was kind of forced because they (the Scots, ed.) were completely knocked out.” With the score at 4-1 after regulation time, the match went into a 30-minute overtime period. “In extra time, I knew my team was the better side that day. That performance was incredible to me—I’m really proud,” said Kühbauer.