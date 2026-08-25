Chancellor’s Office Targets Freedom Party Youth

The “Standard” claims to have uncovered close ties between the groups, including far-right activities, citing internal documents and whistleblowers. It alleges that Nazi racial doctrine is even making a comeback within the FPÖ youth movement. During so-called “RFJ examinations,” members’ “Aryan bones” are measured. Thus, the Identitarian university offshoot “Aktion 451” serves not only to provide theoretical training for young right-wing extremists. People from that circle are being recruited for jobs within the FPÖ and even in Parliament.