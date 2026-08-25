Secret Collusion?
Chancellor’s Office Targets Freedom Party Youth
Claudia Bauer (ÖVP), Minister of the Chancellor’s Office, has announced her intention to investigate federal youth funding for the Freedom Party’s youth wing. There are suspicions that funds from the FPÖ youth wing have flowed to the Identitarian Movement and other far-right affiliate organizations.
The financial audit was prompted by a report in *Der Standard* alleging that secret agreements and money transfers had taken place. However, the chairman of the Freedom Party’s youth wing, Maximilian Weinzierl, has already denied that any money went to the Identitarians or their affiliate “Aktion 451.”
The *Standard* report—largely citing insiders—cites links between the Freedom Party Youth (RFJ) and “Aktion 451.” One official is even said to have been jokingly referred to as a “credit card” by the far-right extremists. Weinzierl, himself a member of the National Council, commented: “The RFJ did not and does not have a credit card.”
Allegations of anti-Semitism are also being investigated
Bauer also intends to examine whether the anti-Semitism clause she introduced could be applied. This pertains to relevant statements by members of the Identitarian movement cited in the report.
The “Standard” claims to have uncovered close ties between the groups, including far-right activities, citing internal documents and whistleblowers. It alleges that Nazi racial doctrine is even making a comeback within the FPÖ youth movement. During so-called “RFJ examinations,” members’ “Aryan bones” are measured. Thus, the Identitarian university offshoot “Aktion 451” serves not only to provide theoretical training for young right-wing extremists. People from that circle are being recruited for jobs within the FPÖ and even in Parliament.
VP parliamentary group leader Ernst Gödl used strong words in a press release. FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl must finally take responsibility and disclose his party’s ties to the Identitarian and far-right milieu. It has once again become clear that the FPÖ under Kickl poses a security risk to the Republic.
“Against this backdrop, the question rightly arises as to whether Kickl’s FPÖ, under the leadership of the Identitarians, wishes to repeat the darkest chapter of our history by vociferously calling for ‘remigration.’”
Outrage also from the SPÖ, NEOS, and the Greens
Vice Chancellor Andreas Babler (SPÖ) also reacted with outrage: “Anyone who makes common cause with far-right extremists, brings them into their own structures, or secures political jobs for them is a threat to democracy and security in Austria.”
Kickl must finally distance himself from the far-right Identitarians, clean house within the FPÖ youth wing, and sever all personnel, ideological, and organizational ties to far-right groups.
This House is not a job board for far-right extremists.
Douglas Hoyos
Bild: APA/Eva Manhart
The third coalition partner also did not hold back on criticism. NEOS Secretary-General Douglas Hoyos demanded clarification from Kickl in a press release. Referring to alleged job offers made to Identitarians by the Young Freedom Party, he said: “This House is not a job board for far-right extremists.”
Lukas Hammer, the Greens’ spokesperson on right-wing extremism, called for Weinzierl’s resignation. There is strong suspicion that taxpayer money is being deliberately used to infiltrate anti-constitutional far-right cadres into parliamentary operations. In addition to Weinzierl, all other political officials who participated in or promoted this network must also resign from their seats.
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