LASK vs. Celtic Glasgow – LIVE starting at 9 p.m.

Celtic Remains Cautious

Both teams had the weekend off to better prepare for European competition. O’Neill dutifully tempered the euphoria after the perfect performance in the first leg. “The series is absolutely still wide open,” warned Celtic’s manager. His players are also aware of this. “I didn’t even have to tell the players in the locker room—they know it very well.” The decisive factor in the first leg was the higher quality of their finishing. O’Neill praised his team’s “fantastic” goals, noting that they had shown what they’re capable of. “We’re capable of scoring goals—which is probably what we’ll have to do,” said the 75-year-old coaching icon, looking ahead to the second leg.