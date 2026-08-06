Murder Alert in Lower Austria
Martial Artist Kills Online Flirt During Argument
An 18-year-old Hungarian man is under urgent suspicion of murder in Langenzersdorf (Lower Austria)—he is said to have invited an online fling to a neighbor’s house, where the mood took a turn for the worse...
A state of shock prevailed on Thursday during the “Krone” newspaper’s on-site visit to Langenzersdorf in Lower Austria—and not just because of the extreme heat wave.
In the early morning hours, police rushed to Krottendorfer Straße in the town after receiving an initial alarm. There, a body was immediately discovered in a house that is currently unoccupied. According to initial reports, the victim is a 29-year-old man from Vienna.
Meeting Place to “Get to Know Each Other” at the Neighbors’ House
What is believed to have taken place at the crime scene the night before is now being investigated by the Lower Austrian State Criminal Police Office’s homicide unit: Two young men, who had apparently only recently met via social media, were reportedly planning a rendezvous. The fateful meeting place was the house next door to an 18-year-old—the owners were on vacation.
The fact is: An altercation subsequently ended fatally. Akhil G., who had traveled there after meeting his online date, is said to have been beaten to death with targeted punches and kicks by the young Hungarian taekwondo prospect. There is no trace of a murder weapon.
Severe facial injuries, silence during questioning…
When the police arrived after receiving an emergency call from friends, they were met with a scene of horror: The older man was lying on the ground with severe facial injuries; any help came too late. The younger suspect was arrested without resistance. During his initial questioning, the teenage suspect was not very talkative.
The police have been running through the alley since early this morning, but no one is saying a word. It’s terrible—people have seen that young man around here time and again.
Anrainer Hans A. (83)
Bild: Josef Poyer
When asked, the homeowner, an engineer, simply stated: “This is terrible; I don’t want to say anything more about it.” The neighborhood is baffled; they know the 18-year-old—described as polite and friendly—and his family well.
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