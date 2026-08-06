Once Rivals
“A Legend!” An Emotional Post from Veith for Gut-Behrami
Powerful words from Anna Veith to her former great ski rival, Lara Gut-Behrami. After the Swiss skier—somewhat surprisingly—announced her retirement on Wednesday, Veith wanted to share an emotional message.
“Dear Lara, I’m so grateful that I got to race alongside you,” Veith begins her Instagram post, adding a heart emoji and several photos of the two of them together. The former ski rivals became good friends off the slopes.
This is also evident in the words Veith directed at the Swiss skier after she officially ended her impressive career. “From day one, your infectious energy, your fearless spirit, and your unique personality made every moment even more beautiful,” Veith said.
“A connection like this is rare”
The 37-year-old retired in 2020 and is now reminiscing about their time together on the World Cup circuit. “The highs, the setbacks, the victories, the emotions—you understood them all. Often, we didn’t even need words. A connection like that is rare, and I’ll always be grateful for it.”
Gut-Behrami had announced last winter would be her farewell season, but then suffered a severe knee injury (torn cruciate ligament, medial collateral ligament, and meniscus) in a training fall in November 2025. At first, she left the possibility of a return open. But as of Wednesday, the situation is now clear.
“You’ve inspired so many people—not just as an athlete, but even more so as a person. Not only fans around the world, but also all of us who were lucky enough to compete alongside you. You’ve shaped our sport in a way that few ever will: authentically, courageously, and always true to yourself,” Veith concluded with this high praise.
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