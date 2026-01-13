"Life-threatening"
Black ice chaos! Flights diverted, trains canceled
Eastern Austria is slipping: Freezing rain is paralyzing large parts of the country on Tuesday morning—Vienna, Lower Austria, Upper Austria, and Burgenland are particularly at risk of slipping. The weather map of the Austrian Severe Weather Center is lit up in alarming red and purple—the highest warning level!
Icy roads, chaos at the airport, and massive restrictions on public transport—anyone traveling today should allow extra time and be particularly careful.
Travelers need strong nerves
Vienna International Airport is particularly hard hit: several planes were unable to land in the morning due to icy runways and had to be diverted. Other flights were delayed or canceled altogether, as reported by the aviation magazine "Austrian Wings." At around 8 a.m., it was finally clear: travelers need strong nerves, as the airport is expected to remain closed until 11 a.m.
Chaos on the rails too
But it's not just the air that's at a standstill: chaos also reigns on the rails! "Due to the current weather conditions, deviations and delays in train and bus traffic in Vienna, Lower Austria, Burgenland, Upper Austria, and Salzburg are to be expected until the afternoon. We therefore ask you to postpone any non-urgent travel until a later date," the ÖBB announced on Tuesday morning.
I can see people slipping and sliding outside. Our driveway is so icy. There's no way we can drive out. This is quite unusual.
„Krone“-Leserin
"It's life-threatening out there," said a passerby in Vienna's 19th district. Similar conditions also exist in Hernals: "I see people slipping and sliding outside. Our driveway is so icy. Driving out is out of the question. This is rather unusual," said a Krone reader.
Delays also on Vienna's public transport system
There are also weather-related delays on the Vienna public transport system. Since the early hours of the morning, tram and bus services have been running at irregular intervals.
Photos from Vienna show the icy streets:
Long-distance trains to Vienna Airport were completely canceled in the morning. The only all-clear has been given for the S-Bahn and City Airport Train (CAT), which are running as scheduled. On the southern line towards Graz, trains no longer terminate at Vienna Central Station, but at Vienna-Meidling.
Salt spreading ban lifted
In view of the dangerous situation, the city of Vienna is now also pulling the emergency brake: the previous ban on salt spreading has been lifted. Until Tuesday noon (12 p.m.), salt may be spread heavily again, confirmed MA 48. Safety first!
