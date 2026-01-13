Black ice chaos! Flights diverted, trains canceled

"It's life-threatening out there," said a passerby in Vienna's 19th district. Similar conditions also exist in Hernals: "I see people slipping and sliding outside. Our driveway is so icy. Driving out is out of the question. This is rather unusual," said a Krone reader.

Delays also on Vienna's public transport system

There are also weather-related delays on the Vienna public transport system. Since the early hours of the morning, tram and bus services have been running at irregular intervals.