LIVE: Who can now impress in Bischofshofen?

Embacher is a further 0.3 points behind Hörl. The two ÖSV eagles would have to make up almost 24 meters in the remaining two rounds to catch up with Prevc. So will it take more than a miracle? "Yes, yes," Hörl replied after his fourth place on the Bergisel. "I am a realist. It will be difficult." Embacher doesn't want to get bogged down in arithmetic after what has been a dream tour for him so far. "I didn't think it would be enough to finish so high up in the overall rankings," said the 19-year-old.