LIVE: Who can now impress in Bischofshofen?

Triumph at the 74th Four Hills Tournament has become even more unrealistic for the Austrian ski jumpers after the Bergisel competition. World Cup dominator Domen Prevc held his nerve in Innsbruck on Sunday and extended his lead over the red-white-red chasing duo of Jan Hörl and Stephan Embacher. Ahead of the final Epiphany competition in Bischofshofen on Tuesday (4.30 pm/live in the sportkrone.at ticker), the Slovenian is 41.4 points ahead of Hörl.
Embacher is a further 0.3 points behind Hörl. The two ÖSV eagles would have to make up almost 24 meters in the remaining two rounds to catch up with Prevc. So will it take more than a miracle? "Yes, yes," Hörl replied after his fourth place on the Bergisel. "I am a realist. It will be difficult." Embacher doesn't want to get bogged down in arithmetic after what has been a dream tour for him so far. "I didn't think it would be enough to finish so high up in the overall rankings," said the 19-year-old.
Hörl wants to beat the dominator
However, something can always happen, emphasized Hörl and did not give up the small hope on his home hill. "We have to beat the dominator and that's what we'll try to do." In the qualification on Monday, the Pongau native finished third behind the clearly victorious Prevc and Embacher. He had previously dominated both training sessions. "I proved again that I'm a training world champion. There is a bit more tension in the competition," explained Hörl.
Although winning the tour is a long way off, a home victory in his "second living room" is at least within the realms of possibility for the Bischofshofen native. "That was always a dream," emphasized Hörl. "I grew up there, in the ski club and I have a path named after me. I will hopefully go my way tomorrow after the award ceremony," said Hörl and laughed. What will it take to beat Domen Prevc on Epiphany? Veteran Stefan Kraft had a very clear answer: "A Jan Hörl."
A pat on the back from Schlierenzauer
Embacher finished in second place in qualifying despite a less than perfect jump. "I'm doing really well," said the teenager, who had been too early on the take-off. In the mixed zone in Bischofshofen, Embacher then received an encouraging pat on the back from mentor and ORF expert Gregor Schlierenzauer.
Prevc, who has been jumping so consistently in recent weeks, also did well on the first day in Bischofshofen and came one step closer to his first tour victory. The World Cup dominator was delighted with a good jump after qualifying. "It's not an easy hill, but I managed it well," he said. In the last nine World Cup competitions, the ski flying world record holder has celebrated seven victories and finished second twice.
No Grand Slam for Prevc
At Bergisel, Prevc quickly got back on track after a moment of shock in qualifying, when he did not make it past 30th place due to a strong tailwind. In the end, the large hill world champion was beaten by just 0.5 points by the Japanese premiere winner Ren Nikaido. "I was a bit nervous," Prevc admitted. The 26-year-old thus missed out on the Grand Slam at the tour, a feat previously only achieved by Germany's Sven Hannawald (2001/02), Poland's Kamil Stoch (2017/18) and Japan's Ryoyu Kobayashi (2018/19).
Embacher was just 0.7 points short of his first World Cup victory in a heart-stopping final. After the closest decision in Innsbruck since 1982, the Tyrolean was nevertheless delighted with third place and his third World Cup podium finish overall. "They were two top jumps again, I can be over the moon," said the youngster. Embacher is also looking forward to the tour final. "I'm in great shape and really like Bischofshofen. I will do my best, take the flow with me and then attack."
ÖSV head coach Widhölzl satisfied
Andreas Widhölzl is hoping for a successful finish, just like last year. "We know Bischofshofen well, we can compete for victory," said the ÖSV head coach, who looked back on the Bergisel ski jumping event with satisfaction. Tour title defender Daniel Tschofenig also regained his form in Innsbruck with a sixth place. The following day, the Carinthian finished fourth in the Bischofshofen qualifiers, but was not entirely satisfied. "I still left a lot to be desired. But the result is very good." The overall World Cup winner will recall the fond memories from last year, when he also won the Tournament with his victory on the day. "Hopefully it will give me a little push."
Prevc could bring the golden eagle back into the family exactly ten years after the triumph of his brother Peter, who is currently head of material development in the Slovenian team. The fact that the Paul Ausserleitner hill suits his flying style also speaks in favor of the superior overall World Cup leader. "I just have to enjoy it, relax and approach it like a child," said Prevc for the final.
