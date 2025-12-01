"Epochal mistake"
Football excitement! Vikings games penalized
Excitement in Austrian football: The Danube Dragons have subsequently been crowned Austrian champions. The Viennese team benefited from the penalty verification of games played by the Vienna Vikings, who had fielded an ineligible player. According to a press release issued by the American Football Association (AFBÖ) on Monday, the games involving the player in question were scored 0:35. As a result, the Vikings missed out on the play-offs and lost their 16th championship title.
A good four months after the 17:27 defeat against their arch-rivals in the Austrian Bowl XL in St. Pölten, the Danube Dragons were awarded their fourth championship title after 2010, 2022 and 2023. After the penalty verification of some Vikings games, they are the winners of the basic round, which is used to determine the champion. Austrian Bowl XL, on the other hand, is "deemed not to have been played and will not be awarded for 2025", according to the AFBÖ statement.
This was triggered by an incorrectly classified player in the Viennese ranks. According to the regulations, every foreign player who has ever played at a US college or in a semi-professional or professional league is automatically classified as "A-Class". However, the player in question - a German citizen - was registered by the Vikings as "E-class" for the 2025 season.
"Epochal mistake"
"The AFC Vienna Vikings failed to check the football background of a German citizen," the club explained in a press release. "This was an epochal mistake, because this German player is demonstrably on the Greenville Panthers' roster in 2019."
Initially, the federation had imposed a heavy fine. However, after further review, the AFBÖ added: "This penalty was extended last Friday to include the loss of the 2025 state championship title and the loss of the Austrian Bowl XL," the Vikings continued.
For the Danube Dragons, it is probably the most unusual championship title in the club's history.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
