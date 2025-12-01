Football excitement! Vikings games penalized

A good four months after the 17:27 defeat against their arch-rivals in the Austrian Bowl XL in St. Pölten, the Danube Dragons were awarded their fourth championship title after 2010, 2022 and 2023. After the penalty verification of some Vikings games, they are the winners of the basic round, which is used to determine the champion. Austrian Bowl XL, on the other hand, is "deemed not to have been played and will not be awarded for 2025", according to the AFBÖ statement.