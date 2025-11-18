Vorteilswelt
New negative record

Fully comprehensive mentality on the mountain: “Please save us!”

Nachrichten
18.11.2025 06:00
In July, a 19-year-old German (right) "dared" to climb a peak almost 3000 meters high in the ...
In July, a 19-year-old German (right) "dared" to climb a peak almost 3000 meters high in the Ötztal Alps in shorts after fresh snowfall and sub-zero temperatures - a rescue operation followed.(Bild: privat, Krone KREATIV)

While the number of deaths in Tyrol and throughout Austria fell in the "Alpine Year" between November 1, 2024 and October 31, 2025, the emergency services had to be deployed to the mountains more often than ever before during this period. The reasons: Overconfidence, lousy equipment and fully comprehensive thinking.

0 Kommentare

A total of 10,924 alarms were raised in the local mountains, 5008 times in Tyrol. "This is the first time we have exceeded the 5,000 mark in Tyrol and the first time there have been more than 10,000 incidents across Austria," says Franz Markart, Head of Training at the Tyrolean Alpine Police.

The number of people rescued uninjured also increased - to 4835 (previous year 4193) and 2072 (1785) in Austria and Tyrol respectively. The same trend can be seen in the number of injured: 10,510 (8664) and 4923 (4000).

Fewer mountain fatalities than in the previous year
However, the number of mountain fatalities has bucked this trend. While there were 303 deaths throughout Austria in the same period last year, this year the number fell to 270. The picture is similar in Tyrol: 97 deaths were reported last year, compared to "only" 90 this year.

Zitat Icon

Many set off in the morning with the attitude that we'll come and get them anyway if they can't get any further.

Franz Markart, Ausbildungsleiter Alpinpolizei Tirol

Bild: Markart

Winter contrasts with summer
The winter months also showed a contrasting picture to the period between May 1st and October 31st. Around 800 more accidents occurred in Tyrol in winter than in the same period last year, but fewer in summer: 1667 incidents this year between May and October 2025 compared to 1769 a year ago. And the number of fatalities also fell from 54 to a total of 50 in the summer.

Turnschuh-Alpinisten & Co.
Spektakuläre Einsätze mit kuriosem Hintergrund
Einen Polen samt Tochter rettete der Notarzthubschrauber RK-1 im August in den Hohen Tauern. ...
Einen Polen samt Tochter rettete der Notarzthubschrauber RK-1 im August in den Hohen Tauern. Unglaublich: Der Vater verschwieg, dass sich sein Sohn auch noch am Berg befand.(Bild: Bergrettung Prägraten)
  • Sohn vergessen: Der Notarztheli rettete einen Polen samt Tochter in den Hohen Tauern in Osttirol. Dass der Sohn auch in Bergnot war, verschwieg der Vater.

The reasons for the record figures
Experienced Alpine expert Markart also attributes the new record figures to the "fully comprehensive insurance mentality" that has taken hold in the "scene". "Many take off from the morning with the attitude that we'll come and get them anyway if they can't get any further," says Markart, annoyed. As an air rescuer on the Libelle Tirol police helicopter, he knows enough of such missions.

Futile rescue operation for a Salzburg woman on the Grossglockner: the 33-year-old froze to ...
Futile rescue operation for a Salzburg woman on the Grossglockner: the 33-year-old froze to death.(Bild: Bergrettung Kals)

Poor tour planning
In autumn, there are also an increasing number of cases in which hikers are surprised when they suddenly find themselves in snow on the north side. "They haven't prepared for this when planning their tour, are poorly equipped and end up getting stuck," explains Markart. Then the emergency services have to go out to rescue the "stranded" people.

