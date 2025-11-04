No one allows themselves higher wage increases than chambers

Civil servants also have to make do with 1.5 percent; the agreement, which was fixed for two years, was cut and adjusted. However, there is nothing to shake about the wage increase at the Chamber of Commerce. The increase of 4.2 percent is not the result of negotiations, but is linked to a fixed calculation: The plus is strongly based on the KV agreements of the previous year, which were relatively high. At the time, the formula was agreed jointly by all parliamentary groups, including the Freedom Party and the Greens, with the exception of the pink group Unos, which was not yet represented in the committee.