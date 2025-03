World record heroes sure: “Anything is possible!”

Outside, the cheers were still raging in the stands after the victory in Game 7 of the historic quarter-final with six overtimes in a row against Graz when Black Wings coach Phil Lukas spoke to the world-record heroes in the dressing room: "I don't know what else to say. You've done it again! You came back again! You equalized and then won in overtime. I've got new gray hairs again - but who cares. It's unbelievable! It's been a while since Linz were in the semi-finals. Our season continues, congratulations! We coaches are incredibly proud of how you've handled the series, how much character there is in this dressing room. I'm looking forward to the next two weeks!"