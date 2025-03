AMS boss: “There will be no way around an increase”

"Krone": The SPÖ Vienna has presented a job offensive "18 plus", in which companies receive financial incentives if they hire young people who have been unemployed for some time. Many companies are already unable to find apprentices as young people often do not meet the requirements. How are long-term unemployed young people supposed to meet these requirements? Does this mean the project is doomed to failure from the outset?

Winfried Göschl: The problem in Vienna is that apprenticeships are generally in short supply, especially in relation to the number of young people looking for work. We therefore try to motivate companies to train apprentices. For those young people who cannot find a place on the company apprenticeship market, we also provide inter-company training, which also leads to a full apprenticeship qualification. Until recently, our funding was cut, so the City of Vienna has now made money available in consultation with us. In the meantime, however, the federal government has promised additional funding for the AMS, which we very much welcome.