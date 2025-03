Aliens exist, US authorities are covering it all up

The central message of the 109-minute documentary, which celebrated its world premiere a few days ago, is as simple as it is sensational: extraterrestrials really do exist and there is a large-scale cover-up by the authorities. Filmmaker Dan Farah interviewed a total of 34 high-ranking members of the US government, the military and the American secret services for "The Age of Disclosure". Through their work, they all have in-depth knowledge of so-called "UAPs" (Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon), i.e. unidentified aerial phenomena.