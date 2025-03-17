After bankruptcy: KTM comeback with many question marks

After that, a further 100 million euros will be needed to keep production going. The Indian company has made a fundamental concession to cover this amount as well, but nothing is fixed. Immediately after the successful vote on the restructuring plan for the KTM Group, Pierer Mobility AG itself announced that fresh capital of around 800 million euros was needed to finance the 30 percent quota for creditors and continued production. The investment process is underway, but no white smoke has yet arisen.