Tyrolean politicians as featherweights

It is interesting to see how our neighbors - more than nine times the size of Austria in terms of population - are tackling this. According to the German media, with fewer people, i.e. 256 politicians in 16 working groups. In Germany, there was talk of more than 300 "negotiators". In some cases, there were allegedly 40 to 50 people in subgroups. Anyone who has been in such a situation and tried to discuss something with so many people and, above all, to achieve a result, knows what comes out of it. In view of the "large number" of negotiators in Germany, it is said that it is increasingly a matter of "coloring in graph paper", but that a radical plan for restructuring the state is needed quickly. And in our country? Well, the graph paper has probably been colored in several times.