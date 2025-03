How the tricks of the freestyle stars are judged

Snowboarders are performing spectacular tricks non-stop these days in the Absolut Park in Flachauwinkl. Before the World Championships start in the Engadine (March 17th to 30th), the World Cup final in slopestyle is on the agenda. The final ranking is all about points for the battle for the crystal globe(s). But even before that, points are needed. But how are the stars' tricks judged? Christian Scheidl knows exactly.