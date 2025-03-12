Climate change has significantly increased heavy rainfall

Average heavy rainfall today much heavier

Accordingly, it was assumed that the short-term precipitation events would have to intensify. However, according to the hydrologist, this is the first time that it has been possible to determine this precisely at this level. In Austria, the data even provides an evaluation of hourly rainfall from 1950 onwards. In fact, there was no significant change from 1950 to 1980. However, the trend then continued upwards for more than 40 years: "An average heavy rainfall in the period 2003 to 2023 brought 15 percent more water than an average heavy rainfall in the period 1950 to 1970," says lead author Klaus Haslinger from Geosphere Austria in a press release.