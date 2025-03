Attentive passers-by stopped serial thieves

Reported at large

"The vehicle in question was stopped and checked by the police patrol after a short manhunt," said the police. There were four Romanians in the vehicle - two women (27 and 33 years old) and two men (31 and 15). During the search, no fewer than 59 pieces of branded perfume with a total value of several thousand euros were seized. "They were all stolen," emphasized the police. The four Romanians were arrested and will be released after questioning.