Record number of 2024 applications
Styrian AK won 89 million euros
Record year for the Styrian Chamber of Labor: the experts were in demand like never before, providing more than 300,000 consultations and winning a total of 89.3 million euros for AK members.
In the service centers, they were once again the point of contact for employees who were treated unfairly by their bosses, their telephones were red-hot and their mailboxes were almost overflowing: The experts at the Styrian Chamber of Labor once again had their hands full in 2024, their advice was requested 307,000 times and the number of inquiries climbed to a record high!
Styrian gastronomy remains a "problem child"
"We provided 1,250 consultations a day and generated 89.3 million euros for our members," AK Director Johann Scheuch proudly stated at the performance review presentation on Tuesday. He is concerned about the hospitality industry: "Gastronomy" was once again the number one problem sector last year - followed by trade and transport. "In the area of labor law, we brought 1216 lawsuits and won 14.9 million euros," reports Scheuch.
"The main concerns were ongoing pay and overtime. The tense economic situation and the increase in insolvency proceedings played a role in this," adds President Josef Pesserl.
Incidentally, Styrians complained about many problems with housing, shopping and services - with 41,500 consultations, the AK consumer protection division counted more than ever before.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
