Stock market crashes! Trump’s bizarre game with tariffs

"How do you run your business alongside your work in the White House?" "With great difficulty," Elon Musk replied to the Fox Business commentator's question. Musk seemed almost shocked by his companies' own balance sheets. As a result, Tesla shares are plummeting at record speed. After the inauguration of Donald Trump on January 20, it was still worth 419 dollars, and after an all-time high of 480 dollars, it is now trading at 212 dollars. The loss of 700 billion dollars even hurts the richest man in the world. In particular, his close cooperation with Donald Trump and his questionable personality have caused Tesla sales to plummet, especially in Europe and China.