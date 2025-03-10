Association denounces
Reports about delayed salary payments at Bundesliga club Austria Klagenfurt are unfortunately familiar to Krone readers. Now, however, Croatian media are also reporting on financial problems at the club's partner club Sibenik, which is also managed by Austria shareholder Zeljko Karajica. Even the Croatian Football Association has publicly intervened with a very harsh letter against the club. .
That doesn't sound good at all. Unfortunately, late salary payments are nothing new at Austria Klagenfurt - the players are more or less already living with it. "I take my hat off to how the team deals with it!", even sporting director Günther Gorenzel recently said to the "Krone" newspaper on the subject.
But: Things aren't going well financially at partner club Sibenik either! It even went so far that the first division club, also managed by shareholder Zeljko Karajica, was publicly pilloried by the Croatian Football Association!
"Due to the increasing number of calls from HNK Sibenik soccer players, we are expressing our concern about the situation at the club, as the players' salaries are several months in arrears. We call on HNK Šibenik to honor the contracts and pay the agreed amounts," reads the statement from February 19. According to local media reports, the players had not received their salaries since November at the time.
"We are concerned. . ."
And then the letter becomes really worrying. "We are also concerned because the minimum conditions for training, such as hot water, are not guaranteed and rent payments are late, which is why individuals have been evicted from their homes," the association continues.
The club itself responded with a statement - an excerpt: "We cannot remain silent when someone damages the reputation of our association. The Croatian association has never officially contacted HNK Sibenik. What bothers us a little is the timing of the media reports before the important match against Gorica." A denial certainly sounds different. .
In sporting terms, things are not going well at all: Sibenik, for whom Salzburg's Stefan Peric, an ex-WAC professional, is playing, are in last place, five points behind the drop zone.
And Klagenfurt? They are licking their wounds after the 2-0 away defeat to Austria Vienna. However, it quickly became clear that it was almost exclusively their own system that had failed them. They had practised a 4-3-3 for most of the week, and it was only during the final training sessions that coach Pacult surprisingly switched to a defensive 4-5-1 - which ultimately created too many holes in midfield. .
