And Klagenfurt? They are licking their wounds after the 2-0 away defeat to Austria Vienna. However, it quickly became clear that it was almost exclusively their own system that had failed them. They had practised a 4-3-3 for most of the week, and it was only during the final training sessions that coach Pacult surprisingly switched to a defensive 4-5-1 - which ultimately created too many holes in midfield. .