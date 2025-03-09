King cheers along
Dutch in a gold rush at the European Indoor Championships
Even King Willem-Alexander couldn't keep his place of honor in the front row of the VIP grandstand! On a furious final day of the European Indoor Championships, the Dutch head celebrated a real gold rush with his compatriots together with the 5600 spectators in the Omnisport, who won five more titles on Sunday, making them the most successful European Championship nation with seven titles.
The final highlight was the Dutch women's 4x400 m relay, with Lieke Klaver - after the mixed relay and the 400 m - winning her third gold as the most successful European Championship participant.
The cheers for the Oranjes were deafening at the end! Olympic champion Femke Bol, who has not competed in any individual indoor races this year, led Holland's women's relay team to victory in 3:24.34 ahead of Great Britain and Poland. Holland's men's 4 x 400 m relay team, Samuel Chapple in the 800 m (1:45.46), pole vaulter Menno Vloon (5.90 m) and shot putter Jessica Schilder (20.69 m) also won gold for the hosts on the final day. The OC team, headed by Olympic champion Dafne Schippers, had conjured up a wonderful European Indoor Championships on the stage of the Omnisport Palais. The hall was sold out within ten hours a year ago in March. The fans knew how to celebrate a festival of athletics.
Jakob Ingebrigsten also thanked the spectators for their fantastic support. After his 1500 m victory, the Norwegian also won the 3000 m in 3:48.37, completing the double on these two distances for the third time in a row. At the age of 24, he is already the most successful participant of all time at the European Indoor Championships with seven golds and one silver. Only Helena Fibingerova (Czech Republic), the legendary shot putter of yesteryear, is more successful than Ingebrigtsen in the overall ranking with 8 gold and 3 silver medals.
European records
The European Championships saw two new European indoor records set over the four days. The first record was set by Switzerland's Ditaji Kambundji over 60 m hurdles in 7.67, followed the next day by Norway's Sander Aae Skotheim, who improved his own heptathlon record to 6558 points.
In the national ranking, Holland was highly superior with 9 medals (7 x gold, 2 x silver). Second place went to Italy (3/1/2) ahead of Switzerland (2/3/0). Ukraine took two victories, with Yaroslava Mahuchikh, wrapped in the national flag, being particularly celebrated on the final day after her 1.99 m high jump victory.
World Championships in China
The Olympic champion and world record holder will also be competing at the World Indoor Championships in Nanjing in two weeks' time. It will be interesting to see which stars of these European Championships will compete in China. Two championships in such a short space of time is a heavy burden for track and field athletes. That's why high-flyer Mondo Duplantis skipped the European Championships in order to concentrate fully on the World Championships in Nanjing.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.