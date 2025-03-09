Dutch in a gold rush at the European Indoor Championships

Jakob Ingebrigsten also thanked the spectators for their fantastic support. After his 1500 m victory, the Norwegian also won the 3000 m in 3:48.37, completing the double on these two distances for the third time in a row. At the age of 24, he is already the most successful participant of all time at the European Indoor Championships with seven golds and one silver. Only Helena Fibingerova (Czech Republic), the legendary shot putter of yesteryear, is more successful than Ingebrigtsen in the overall ranking with 8 gold and 3 silver medals.