Access blocked! USA deals new blow to Kiev

Trump softens his own threat again

On Friday, US President Trump threatened Russia and Vladimir Putin with economic consequences if the latter did not return to the negotiating table immediately. Shortly afterwards, however, he expressed understanding for the Russian president's current actions in the Ukraine war. "I think he's doing what anyone else would do," said the Republican when asked whether Putin was taking advantage of the current suspension of US military aid to Kiev. "Probably anybody in that position would be doing that right now."