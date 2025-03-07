Vorteilswelt
Ground is dry

Forest fire caused large-scale deployment of 10 fire brigades

Nachrichten
07.03.2025 18:20

Alert level 2 in the Mühlviertel: On Friday afternoon, ten fire departments responded to a forest fire in Hirschbach im Mühlkreis. The hillside location and the dry conditions made the firefighting work difficult, but in the end it was even possible to save a forest dweller.

0 Kommentare

"It was already clear on the approach that a section of forest was affected. We immediately raised the alert level 2 so that supporting forces from the surrounding communities could arrive," says Stefan Tröbinger, commander of the Hirschbach im Mühlkreis fire department, describing the operation.

Ten fire departments arrived in Hirschbach. (Bild: FF Hirschbach)
Ten fire departments arrived in Hirschbach.
(Bild: FF Hirschbach)

On Friday afternoon, a fire broke out in Hirschbach in a young forest covering a total of 1500 square meters on a slope. It was a ground fire and the long period without precipitation must have been a good breeding ground for the flames.

Briefing of the Florianis. (Bild: FF Hirschbach)
Briefing of the Florianis.
(Bild: FF Hirschbach)

"Fire out" after two hours
The firefighters used a drone to get an overview of the fire area and were able to locate pockets of embers. "We managed to prevent the fire from spreading relatively quickly," continues Tröbinger. Even though the hillside location and the dry conditions made the extinguishing work somewhat more difficult, the fire was declared "out" around two hours after the alarm was raised.

Fortunately, no one was injured by the fire. The emergency services were even able to help an animal: "We were able to save a hedgehog," says Tröbinger. The prickly forest dweller was handed over to the animal rescue service.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Philipp Stadler
Philipp Stadler
