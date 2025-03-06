Israeli president visits former hostage Tal Shoham

Ex-hostage: "Mixed feelings"

Shoham told the president that while it was good to be back home, his feelings were mixed. For example, he had left behind a new family. "Guy Gilboa-Dalal and Eviatar David were with me throughout my captivity - they are my brothers. It's still too early to sit back, relax and recover from everything that has happened, because their lives are in danger and we need to bring everyone home."