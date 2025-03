“The difficult sections belong to the men!”

Eleventh place in the Super-G at the World Cup in Kvitjfell, currently leading the discipline rankings in the European Cup. Nadine Fest is the big hunted in the European Cup when the women's skiers return to the Kitzbühel Streif on Saturday and Sunday. The legendary race course was even the subject of her school dissertation nine years ago - and the only time she has ever been there, she made the acquaintance of the third gate. .