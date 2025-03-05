When he's not visiting his celebrity uncle as a guest, Told concentrates on the band. There is no secret to their longevity apart from the camaraderie. "Almost all my favorite hardcore bands have recorded two or three albums and then disbanded. We didn't take Silverstein seriously at the beginning either, we just strummed around a bit and played a few shows. At some point, however, the band reached a size where we had to decide how seriously we wanted to continue the project. Ten, 15, 20 and suddenly 25 years go by and you realize that you're still there. You realize that you don't really have to strive for anything else anymore, that this band is your job. It took me longer to understand that." Silverstein has also changed Told as a person. "I've become much more extroverted through this job. I never used to be. If a guy bothers me at the movies, I say it to his face these days. That's probably because you're always at the front and everyone is looking at you. Singing in a hardcore band is like therapy."