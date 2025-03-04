Uneven floor
Pop star Shakira has to cancel another concert
The series of concert cancellations by Colombian singer Shakira on her tour of Latin America and the USA continues. In Chile's capital Santiago de Chile, the two planned performances on Sunday and Monday had to be canceled due to technical problems.
A medical emergency had forced the artist to take a break in Peru in mid-February. After a short stay in hospital, however, she continued. In her home country of Colombia, of all places, there was another cancellation due to damage to the stage roof. The safety of the artists, staff and audience could not be guaranteed, according to the organizer.
Criticism of organizers in Chile
Now there were technical problems in Chile. The floor on which the stage was to stand was not level, it was said. An alternative date has not yet been announced. The Colombian herself not only regretted the incident, but also blamed the production company for the technical negligence: "When an artist travels to a country, their production and team depend directly on the local producers. My staff and I were confident at all times that the production company hired by the local promoter would follow the specifications we carefully created to the letter so that a show of this magnitude could take place," the singer said in an Instagram story.
To make up for her disappointed fans, Shakira serenaded them outside her hotel. The assembled crowd sang along and cheered their star (see video below).
With more than 100 million albums sold, streaming records and an estimated fortune of 300 million US dollars, Shakira is the most successful Latin musician in history. However, the artist recently went through a difficult time. In 2022, after twelve years of dating, she split up with former Spanish international footballer Piqué, the father of her two children. She was also investigated for tax evasion.
In 2024, she returned with her album "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran" (The Women No Longer Cry). After many years in Barcelona, Spain, Shakira now lives in Miami in the US state of Florida.
