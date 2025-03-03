Boundary crossed?
Hill: “That’s my problem with Red Bull Racing”
Does Sky favor British racing drivers? The TV station had to put up with this accusation from Red Bull Racing. Expert Damon Hill has now countered in the Telegraph.
"Basically, Red Bull Racing always takes the view that Sky is British and biased - which I think is really unfair. In fact, I think the opposite is true. I don't believe that Sky even wants to give the impression of being biased," Hill defends the broadcaster.
However, his role as an expert also includes voicing criticism when it is appropriate and justified. "I believe that Red Bull, especially the team management, has a responsibility to the sport. If their driver occasionally goes over the limit, then it is their duty to say: 'That's not possible. But they don't do that. And that's always been my problem with them," said the 1996 world champion.
"Really disappointing"
Hill is of the opinion that Red Bull has given Max Verstappen carte blanche to deliberately push some rules to the limit. In some overtaking maneuvers, for example, the Dutchman was pushing the limits of what was allowed. "If someone did the same to him, he would complain like a little child. Red Bull simply cannot accept it. It's really disappointing, to say the least, that they like to present themselves as the tough guys in the paddock, but as soon as something doesn't go in their favor, they complain loudly," said Hill, not mincing his words.
The Briton is convinced that the racing team is using the claim that Hill and Sky are against Red Bull to deflect criticism. "It's absurd to claim that there was any kind of anti-Dutch sentiment."
