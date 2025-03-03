Hill: “That’s my problem with Red Bull Racing”

"Really disappointing"

Hill is of the opinion that Red Bull has given Max Verstappen carte blanche to deliberately push some rules to the limit. In some overtaking maneuvers, for example, the Dutchman was pushing the limits of what was allowed. "If someone did the same to him, he would complain like a little child. Red Bull simply cannot accept it. It's really disappointing, to say the least, that they like to present themselves as the tough guys in the paddock, but as soon as something doesn't go in their favor, they complain loudly," said Hill, not mincing his words.