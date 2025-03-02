At the start of the quarterfinals
KAC starts with a 4:0 win, Villach loses x:x
KAC wins, VSV loses - the play-off start in the ICE League was very different for Carinthia's representatives. While the Red Jackets performed confidently against Pustertal and won 4:0, the Eagles had a much tougher time away in Bolzano. In the end, they lost 4:1.
The KAC got off to the perfect start in the quarter-finals! With a hard-nosed performance, they gave Pustertal very few chances - and were particularly dangerous on the counter-attack. At 1:0 Obersteiner and Maier pulled away - and Maier buried the rebound with his upper arm (15th). Before making it 2:0, Herburger set up his line-mate From well - the latter scored half-high into the far corner (23').
The Red Jackets also knew how to deal with the skirmishes of the South Tyroleans and responded with toughness. When Hochegger remained ice-cold in front of goal and made it 3:0 with his backhand, the game was as good as decided in the 46th minute. In the end, Petersen scored with a lob under the crossbar on a solo run in front of the visitors' goalie Pasquale - and so it was 4:0 in the play-off opener and even a shutout for the strong goalie Dahm.
KAC crack David Maier: "The first period had little to do with ice hockey. It only got tougher with every change - but we can play like that too. That was an incredibly important win at the start, now we have to do it in Pustertal." to follow up.
Eagles lose opener
Too bad! VSV lost 1:4 at the start of the play-offs in Bolzano. The home side had the better start. But JP Lamoureux kept VSV in the game with great reflexes and saved three or four great chances for the home side. He then had to admit defeat in the first powerplay. Gazley was played free and slid the puck into the empty net to make it 1:0 (15').
VSV were better in the game from the second period onwards, but were unable to capitalize despite having more chances. In particular, a Scherbak shot from a scramble (22') and a Katic hammer (28') were not much lacking. Nothing came from the South Tyroleans offensively for a long time - until defender Valentine took heart. He started a solo run at his own blue line and beat Lamoureux with a shot into the short corner - 2:0 (48').
Rebernig made it 2:1 just a short time later (50'). However, it was rightly disallowed due to goalkeeper obstruction. VSV were lucky with a Christoffer shot on the bar (53'), then Gazely made it 3:0 with a shot into the empty goal (58'). Alex Rauchenwald made it 3:1 (59') and Bradley scored again into the empty net to make the final score 4:1.
Goal festival in Graz against Linz
In the two other duels, Salzburg started with a 3:2 win over Fehervar. A close exchange between Graz and Linz - the score was already 4:4 after the first period - ended with a 9:6 win for Graz.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
