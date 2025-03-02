KAC starts with a 4:0 win, Villach loses x:x

The Red Jackets also knew how to deal with the skirmishes of the South Tyroleans and responded with toughness. When Hochegger remained ice-cold in front of goal and made it 3:0 with his backhand, the game was as good as decided in the 46th minute. In the end, Petersen scored with a lob under the crossbar on a solo run in front of the visitors' goalie Pasquale - and so it was 4:0 in the play-off opener and even a shutout for the strong goalie Dahm.